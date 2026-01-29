Subscribe
Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC

January 29, 2026

On January 28, 2026, President Donald J. Trump designated Laura DiBella to serve as Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission.

Chairman DiBella was sworn in as a Commissioner on January 6, 2026. She was nominated by President Trump on September 3, 2025 and confirmed by the United States Senate on December 18, 2025, to serve a term that expires on June 30, 2028.

“It was a true honor to simply be nominated as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission, and to now be tapped as Chairman is nothing short of a privilege,” Chairman DiBella remarked.

“I am humbled and grateful for the faith that President Trump has demonstrated in me with this designation, and the gravity and responsibility of the role is not lost on me. I look forward to leading the incredible and hardworking FMC team in its integral function in carrying out President Trump’s mandate of ‘Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance’.”

The Chairman serves as the Chief Executive and Chief Administrative Officer of the FMC.

Copyright Marine News | www.MarineLink.com

