Port of Aberdeen Appoints Sarah Downs as New Board Member

Port of Aberdeen has appointed Sarah Downs as a Non-Executive Member, effective January 1, 2026, as it consolidates activity across its core sectors and diversifies port business.

Sarah has a track record in advisory and non-executive roles, with 12 years’ experience supporting private and third sector organizations. She also chairs the Aberdeen Branch of the Institute of Directors and is Regional Chair for PXN Venture Scotland.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Port of Aberdeen as it steps up efforts to attract new activity in energy, cargo, cruise, and ferries, while continuing to deliver safe, high-quality services and infrastructure for its customers.

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of Port of Aberdeen at such an important point in its evolution," said Sarah Downs. "The port plays a critical role in the region’s economy and energy transition, and I look forward to supporting the Board and executive team as they build on strong foundations, drive diversification, and create long-term, sustainable value for the region and its stakeholders.”

Eleanor Craig, who has been a Non-Executive Member since 2019, has been appointed Vice-Chair.