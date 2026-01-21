Subscribe
Search

Port of Aberdeen Appoints Sarah Downs as New Board Member

January 21, 2026

Port of Aberdeen’s new Non-Executive Member, Sarah Downs, pictured at North Harbour. © Port of Aberdeen
Port of Aberdeen’s new Non-Executive Member, Sarah Downs, pictured at North Harbour. © Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen has appointed Sarah Downs as a Non-Executive Member, effective January 1, 2026, as it consolidates activity across its core sectors and diversifies port business.

Sarah has a track record in advisory and non-executive roles, with 12 years’ experience supporting private and third sector organizations. She also chairs the Aberdeen Branch of the Institute of Directors and is Regional Chair for PXN Venture Scotland.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for Port of Aberdeen as it steps up efforts to attract new activity in energy, cargo, cruise, and ferries, while continuing to deliver safe, high-quality services and infrastructure for its customers.

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of Port of Aberdeen at such an important point in its evolution," said Sarah Downs. "The port plays a critical role in the region’s economy and energy transition, and I look forward to supporting the Board and executive team as they build on strong foundations, drive diversification, and create long-term, sustainable value for the region and its stakeholders.”

Eleanor Craig, who has been a Non-Executive Member since 2019, has been appointed Vice-Chair.

People And Company News Maritime Leadership Women In Maritime

Related Logistics News

© DP World

DP World Survey Finds Trade Leaders Upbeat on 2026 Despite...
Credit: Medov Logistics

Andrea Dellacasa Appointed Medov CEO and General Manager
Credit : USCG

Adm. Kevin E. Lunday to Assume Command of the U.S. Coast...
© The Pasha Group

The Pasha Group Appoints Cary Davis as Vice President of...
© FMC

FMC Welcomes Commissioner Laura DiBella
Credit: W.S. Darley & Co.

Lee Wise Named President of W.S. Darley & Co.

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

UTC Enters into Asia-Pacific Market with Singapore Hub

UTC Enters into Asia-Pacific Market with Singapore Hub

Port NOLA Marks Ninth Year Surpassing One Million Cruise Passenger Movements

Port NOLA Marks Ninth Year Surpassing One Million Cruise Passenger Movements

DP World Survey Finds Trade Leaders Upbeat on 2026 Despite Rising Barriers

DP World Survey Finds Trade Leaders Upbeat on 2026 Despite Rising Barriers

Port of Aberdeen Appoints Sarah Downs as New Board Member

Port of Aberdeen Appoints Sarah Downs as New Board Member

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Davos trip continues after Trump's plane safely lands following a'minor electric issue'
Amtrak receives $2.4 billion in funding to hire 2,500 new air traffic control officers as part of a US budget deal
Zipline's drone delivery bets are valued at $7.6 billion by Zipline