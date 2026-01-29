PSA Singapore, MOL O.S.K. Lines to Establish Singapore Ro-Ro Terminal

PSA Singapore (PSA) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) today announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) terminal in Singapore. The partnership marks a step towards enhancing operational quality and unlocking greater synergies in global automobile logistics. The JV terminal is currently subject to regulatory approval and is expected to commence operations in the first half of this year.

As Southeast Asia’s largest automotive transhipment hub, Singapore is a key gateway connecting Asia to major global markets, offering multiple regional connections and value- added services for vehicles transiting from source to market. This strategic partnership will enhance terminal service reliability and operational efficiency for MOL’s Ro-Ro services, while securing long-term terminal capacity to support its growing automobile transport demand.

Through this joint venture, MOL will leverage its extensive global service network, while PSA will contribute its longstanding expertise as a terminal operator, strengthening their long-term partnership as they jointly manage the terminal operations.

Beyond terminal operations, PSA and MOL will deepen their collaboration across three key areas: operational optimization, digital innovation and sustainability leadership. These efforts are aligned with PSA’s vision of connecting its nodes into a synchronized network that can adapt to evolving trade patterns, as well as MOL’s management plan, “BLUE ACTION 2035," which aims to strengthen its global market position and drive sustainable business growth.