Subscribe
Search

Ocean Endeavour on Charter to Danish Defence

January 29, 2026

© SunStone Maritime Group
© SunStone Maritime Group

SunStone Maritime Group has chartered its expedition vessel, the Ocean Endeavour, to the Danish Defence. From early February, the vessel will be berthed in Nuuk, Greenland, where it will accommodate Danish and international soldiers participating in Exercise "Arctic Endurance."

Until late 2025, the Ocean Endeavour was chartered out as a polar expedition vessel with itineraries in Arctic Canada, Greenland, and Antarctica.

For any further information, please contact the press office of Defence Command Denmark at [email protected]

Polar Maritime Defense Denmark

Related Logistics News

© FMC

Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC
© Wallenius Marine

Two Wallenius Vessels Achieve Top Rating for Energy...
© Incat Crowther

Luxury Catamaran Allows Kauai Sea Tours to Expand Services...
© Adobe Stock/Kalyakan

Storms Disrupt European Container Cargo
© Adobe Stock/Yellow Boat

DCSA+ Welcomes Contship as New Terminal Partner
© HII

HII Names Daniel Marks Vice President of Contracts and...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC

Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC

Port of Los Angeles Appoints Christopher Chase as Director of Cargo Marketing

Port of Los Angeles Appoints Christopher Chase as Director of Cargo Marketing

Two Wallenius Vessels Achieve Top Rating for Energy Efficiency

Two Wallenius Vessels Achieve Top Rating for Energy Efficiency

PSA Singapore, MOL O.S.K. Lines to Establish Singapore Ro-Ro Terminal

PSA Singapore, MOL O.S.K. Lines to Establish Singapore Ro-Ro Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Morocco to open Nador West Med port in Q4 2026
Storm Kristin kills three in Portugal and barrels into Spain
RWE CEO sees energy sector entering new era as geopolitics shift