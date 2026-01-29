Ocean Endeavour on Charter to Danish Defence

SunStone Maritime Group has chartered its expedition vessel, the Ocean Endeavour, to the Danish Defence. From early February, the vessel will be berthed in Nuuk, Greenland, where it will accommodate Danish and international soldiers participating in Exercise "Arctic Endurance."

Until late 2025, the Ocean Endeavour was chartered out as a polar expedition vessel with itineraries in Arctic Canada, Greenland, and Antarctica.

For any further information, please contact the press office of Defence Command Denmark at [email protected]