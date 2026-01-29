Oregon’s International Container Terminal Relaunches with Tideworks Technology

Tideworks Technology, Inc., a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced that its platform is supporting the restart of container operations at Oregon’s only international container terminal at the Port of Portland under Harbor Industrial's full operation and commercial management. This terminal, formerly the Port of Portland’s Terminal 6, has been rebranded as Oregon Container Terminal.

As container operations resume, Tideworks’ integrated suite of TOS and planning systems provides the technology foundation for coordinated terminal operations. The platform enables real-time visibility, data-driven planning, and operational readiness to ensure flexibility, stability, and growth across yard, gate, vessel, and equipment operations.

Tideworks’ SaaS solutions deployed at the terminal include Mainsail TOS, Spinnaker Planning Management System, Traffic Control, Forecast, Gate Vision, and EDI Porter, delivered through a hosted environment. Together, these systems improve decision-making and coordination across terminal activities.

The reopening of container operations at Oregon Container Terminal marks a critical step in restoring direct container access for Oregon’s importers and exporters. With Tideworks’ solutions already in place, the terminal is equipped to support efficient cargo flow and maintain flexibility to adapt to changing operational demands.

Following a period of suspended container operations, the Oregon Container Terminal resumed service under Harbor Industrial’s full operational and commercial management in January 2026. The relaunch restores Oregon’s only container terminal and supports more resilient supply chains for exporters and importers across the Pacific Northwest.