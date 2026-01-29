Subscribe
Search

Oregon’s International Container Terminal Relaunches with Tideworks Technology

January 29, 2026

© Tideworks Technology
© Tideworks Technology

Tideworks Technology, Inc., a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced that its platform is supporting the restart of container operations at Oregon’s only international container terminal at the Port of Portland under Harbor Industrial's full operation and commercial management. This terminal, formerly the Port of Portland’s Terminal 6, has been rebranded as Oregon Container Terminal.

As container operations resume, Tideworks’ integrated suite of TOS and planning systems provides the technology foundation for coordinated terminal operations. The platform enables real-time visibility, data-driven planning, and operational readiness to ensure flexibility, stability, and growth across yard, gate, vessel, and equipment operations.

Tideworks’ SaaS solutions deployed at the terminal include Mainsail TOS, Spinnaker Planning Management System, Traffic Control, Forecast, Gate Vision, and EDI Porter, delivered through a hosted environment. Together, these systems improve decision-making and coordination across terminal activities.

The reopening of container operations at Oregon Container Terminal marks a critical step in restoring direct container access for Oregon’s importers and exporters. With Tideworks’ solutions already in place, the terminal is equipped to support efficient cargo flow and maintain flexibility to adapt to changing operational demands.

Following a period of suspended container operations, the Oregon Container Terminal resumed service under Harbor Industrial’s full operational and commercial management in January 2026. The relaunch restores Oregon’s only container terminal and supports more resilient supply chains for exporters and importers across the Pacific Northwest.

Ports Containers Container Terminal

Related Logistics News

© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, BigBear.ai to Develop AI Powered Digital...
© Liebherr

Seaboard Marine Invests in Electric LHM 550s for U.S....
© Adobe Stock/Yellow Boat

DCSA+ Welcomes Contship as New Terminal Partner
© Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals...
© HAROPA PORT

HAROPA PORT Achieves Record 2025 Results, Accelerates...
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Worley Joins Australia’s Westport Program as Marine...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Oregon’s International Container Terminal Relaunches with Tideworks Technology

Oregon’s International Container Terminal Relaunches with Tideworks Technology

Port Milwaukee Receives $1.4m for Infrastructure Upgrades

Port Milwaukee Receives $1.4m for Infrastructure Upgrades

Luxury Catamaran Allows Kauai Sea Tours to Expand Services in Hawai'i

Luxury Catamaran Allows Kauai Sea Tours to Expand Services in Hawai'i

CMA CGM to Form Port JV with Stonepeak

CMA CGM to Form Port JV with Stonepeak

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Dubai's financial sector is set to expand by billions of dollars
Japan-born pandas Xiao Xiao, and Lei Lei return to their home in China's Sichuan
Meta and Corning Sign Deal Worth Up to $6 Billion for Fiber-Optic Cables in AI Data Centers