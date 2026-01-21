Subscribe
Search

BV's Gregg-Smith Tapped to Head IACS

January 21, 2026

© IACS
© IACS

The Council of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has announced the election of Alex Gregg-Smith to the position of IACS Chair. Mr. Gregg-Smith will assume the role on July 1, and his term of office will run until December 31, 2027.

Mr. Gregg-Smith has over twenty years’ experience with Bureau Veritas, as well as extensive in leadership roles in both shipyards and shipowners. He has also recently taken over the position of President, Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas, and is a dual UK-French national.

Mr. Gregg-Smith becomes the third elected IACS Council Chair following governance changes introduced in 2020, which also saw the creation of an elected General Policy Group (GPG) Chair co-located in London with the IACS Secretariat.

“The maritime industry is at a crucial stage in its technical, digital and environmental evolution. The role of IACS in ensuring these far-reaching changes are implemented at pace, uniformly and with safety at the core, is fundamental," said Mr. Gregg-Smith commented. "I am honored that the IACS Council has elected me to oversee the Association at this pivotal time.”

Together, and in full consultation with the IACS Council, the Secretary General and the GPG Chair will ensure that the Association’s extensive work program continues to be delivered in line with its Strategic Plan while Mr. Gregg-Smith transitions into the role.

Dedicated to safe ships and clean seas, IACS contributes to maritime safety and regulation through technical support, compliance verification, and research and development. More than 90% of the world’s cargo-carrying tonnage is covered by the classification design, construction and through-life compliance rules and standards set by the twelve Member Societies of IACS.

People & Company News Classification Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

Sven Hergemoeller © UTC

UTC Enters into Asia-Pacific Market with Singapore Hub
© Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Elizabeth B. Simmons of Massachusetts Maritime Academy...
© Robert Allan Ltd.

Robert Allan Engineer Yufei Huang Earns Professional...
Credit: Medov Logistics

Andrea Dellacasa Appointed Medov CEO and General Manager
Meghan Weinman. © SSA Marine

SSA Marine Appoints Meghan Weinman as President of...
© FMC

FMC Welcomes Commissioner Laura DiBella

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

UTC Enters into Asia-Pacific Market with Singapore Hub

UTC Enters into Asia-Pacific Market with Singapore Hub

Port NOLA Marks Ninth Year Surpassing One Million Cruise Passenger Movements

Port NOLA Marks Ninth Year Surpassing One Million Cruise Passenger Movements

DP World Survey Finds Trade Leaders Upbeat on 2026 Despite Rising Barriers

DP World Survey Finds Trade Leaders Upbeat on 2026 Despite Rising Barriers

Port of Aberdeen Appoints Sarah Downs as New Board Member

Port of Aberdeen Appoints Sarah Downs as New Board Member

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Sources say that Kazakhstan's Tengiz Oil Field will remain closed for 7-10 more days.
What plans do shipping companies have for the return of Suez Canal to sea?
Bousso: Europe's weak energy spot is re-emerging in Greenland dispute