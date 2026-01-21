BV's Gregg-Smith Tapped to Head IACS

The Council of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has announced the election of Alex Gregg-Smith to the position of IACS Chair. Mr. Gregg-Smith will assume the role on July 1, and his term of office will run until December 31, 2027.

Mr. Gregg-Smith has over twenty years’ experience with Bureau Veritas, as well as extensive in leadership roles in both shipyards and shipowners. He has also recently taken over the position of President, Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas, and is a dual UK-French national.

Mr. Gregg-Smith becomes the third elected IACS Council Chair following governance changes introduced in 2020, which also saw the creation of an elected General Policy Group (GPG) Chair co-located in London with the IACS Secretariat.

“The maritime industry is at a crucial stage in its technical, digital and environmental evolution. The role of IACS in ensuring these far-reaching changes are implemented at pace, uniformly and with safety at the core, is fundamental," said Mr. Gregg-Smith commented. "I am honored that the IACS Council has elected me to oversee the Association at this pivotal time.”

Together, and in full consultation with the IACS Council, the Secretary General and the GPG Chair will ensure that the Association’s extensive work program continues to be delivered in line with its Strategic Plan while Mr. Gregg-Smith transitions into the role.

Dedicated to safe ships and clean seas, IACS contributes to maritime safety and regulation through technical support, compliance verification, and research and development. More than 90% of the world’s cargo-carrying tonnage is covered by the classification design, construction and through-life compliance rules and standards set by the twelve Member Societies of IACS.