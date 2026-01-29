Subscribe
Search

Longer Sailing Distances Boost Bulker Demand

January 29, 2026

Source: BIMCO
Source: BIMCO

BIMCO estimates that the dry bulk supply/demand balance will remain stable in 2026 and weaken in 2027.

“An improvement in the economic and demand outlook has led us to revise our demand forecast for 2026 up by 0.5 percentage points,” says Filipe Gouveia, Shipping Analysis Manager at BIMCO.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised global economic growth projections for 2026 up 0.2 percentage points amid stimulus policies and strong investment in technology and AI. Consequently, the global economy is now forecast to grow 3.3% in 2026, the same as in 2025, and by 3.2% in 2027. China’s economic outlook has also improved, due to higher stimulus and to China’s trade agreement with the US, but the IMF still expects a gradual slowdown in the country’s GDP growth.

“Freight rates could remain strong in 2026, as strong market conditions carry over from 2025. However, in 2027, we expect that they could start to slip, reflecting the weaker market conditions. Overall, we expect that the capesize segment might continue to outperform the other segments, supported by low fleet growth and benefiting from growing sailing distances,” says Gouveia.

Ship demand is forecast to grow 2-3% in 2026 and 1-2% in 2027. Average sailing distances are estimated to lengthen 0.5-1.5% each year, due to an increase in iron ore and bauxite shipments from the South Atlantic to Asia. Furthermore, cargo volume growth is being driven by stronger grain and minor bulk shipments. However, a weak outlook for iron ore and coal volumes is limiting gains.

Ship supply is expected to grow 2.5% in 2026 and 3% in 2027. Fleet growth is accelerating, supported by a rise in deliveries, especially in the panamax and supramax segments. Ship recycling is also forecast to increase, while still remaining low compared to historical levels. Lastly, sailing speeds are expected to fall slightly in both years, particularly in segments other than capesize.

Since our last update, the likelihood of dry bulk shipping’s full return to the Red Sea has improved. The last attack on ships by the Houthis occurred on 29 September and in October there was a ceasefire in Gaza, leading to a slight increase in transits. However, geopolitical instability continues in the Middle East and so the timeline for resuming normal operations in the region is still unclear.

“The potential full return of ships to the Red Sea poses a significant downside risk to the demand outlook. We estimate that a full return would be equivalent to a 2% decrease in tonne mile demand, due to a reduction in average sailing distances,” says Gouveia.

Bulk Carriers Cargo Global Trade

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Kalyakan

Storms Disrupt European Container Cargo
©&nbsp;Valenciaport/Port of Santos

Valenciaport, Port of Santos Create a Green Corridor to...
CMA CGM's Monte Cristo is the first vessel in a series of six 15,000-TEU methanol container ships, as part of the group’s decarbonization strategy. Image courtesy CMA CGM

Methanol-Fueled CMA CGM Monte Cristo Delivered
© S. Leitenberger - stock.adobe.com

Cocoa Falls to Two-Year Low, Excess Beans Pile Up at Ivory...
Copyright William / AdobeStock

Brazil Beef Exports Projections Released
Image copyright GT

Genco Rejects Diana Shipping Offer

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Teamwork Required to Thwart Illegal Wildlife Trade

Teamwork Required to Thwart Illegal Wildlife Trade

Longer Sailing Distances Boost Bulker Demand

Longer Sailing Distances Boost Bulker Demand

Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC

Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC

Port of Los Angeles Appoints Christopher Chase as Director of Cargo Marketing

Port of Los Angeles Appoints Christopher Chase as Director of Cargo Marketing

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US LNG plants imported cargoes during winter storm as natural gas prices hit records
Mattel creates buzz around the He-Man film with new action figures
Investors punish Big Tech AI expenditure that results in slower growth