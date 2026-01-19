Robusta Coffee Prices Rise Slightly, Cocoa Falls

Robusta coffee edged up on Monday, consolidating last week's 2% gains in quiet trade with U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while London cocoa headed lower.





COFFEE

* Robusta coffee closed up 0.3% at $4,013 a metric ton, having gained 2% last week.

* Robusta has been edging higher since hitting a four-month low in mid-December, with a lack of selling appetite in top grower Vietnam lending support.

* Against that, however, sparse rainfall in Vietnam is lending support to the harvest, Rabobank said in a note, while ICE robusta inventories LRC-TOT-VG are slowly edging higher.

* In news, top grower Brazil's total coffee shipments by volume declined almost 21% in 2025, exporters' group Cecafe said. Shipment volumes declined 18.4% in December, with arabica down 10% and robusta down just over 61%, it added.

* Arabica coffee closed down 0.8% on Friday at $3.553 per lb, little changed for the week.





COCOA

* London cocoa closed down 2.1% at 3,635 pounds per ton, having lost 5% last week.

* Cocoa port arrivals in top producer Ivory Coast are starting to edge up. They totalled 37,000 tons between January 12 and January 18 versus 34,000 in the same week of the previous season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* Elsewhere, Ivory Coast's cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose 3.6% year-on-year in December, data showed.

* Fourth-quarter grind figures last week for Asia and North America came in better than expected, offsetting a sharp decline in the European grind.

* Dealers said the overall tone in cocoa remains bearish, however.

* New York cocoa settled up 2.2% at $5,076 on Friday.





SUGAR

* White sugar down 0.3% to $427.30 a ton, having closed up 2.4% on Friday.

* China imported 580,000 tons of sugar in December, up 47.9% versus the prior year and taking gains for the year to 13.1%, customs data released on Sunday showed.

* Raw sugar settled up 2.7% on Friday at 14.96 cents per lb. It was the largest one-session gain since mid-November.

(Reuters)