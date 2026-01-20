Subscribe
Search

Cocoa Falls to Two-Year Low, Excess Beans Pile Up at Ivory Coast Ports

January 20, 2026

© S. Leitenberger - stock.adobe.com
© S. Leitenberger - stock.adobe.com

Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange tumbled to two-year lows on Tuesday on talk that excess beans were piling up at ports in top grower Ivory Coast.


COCOA

* London cocoa closed the session down 8.3% at 3,347 pounds per metric ton after earlier hitting 3,315 pounds per ton, its lowest level since January 2024.

* Ivory Coast's agriculture ministry told Reuters earlier that the country's cocoa regulator will buy 100,000 metric tons of surplus cocoa.

* The surplus came about because the cocoa regulator had set this season's farmgate price at a high level, spurring an influx of beans from Ghana, Liberia and Guinea.

* Dealers, for their part, cited talk that the excess beans were piling up at ports because of a lack of government-issued export licences and thanks to enthusiastic selling by farmers keen to take advantage of the farmgate price.

* Industry newsletter CocoaRadar said Ivorian farmer groups are meanwhile accusing multinationals of deliberately slowing their cocoa purchases in a bid to force a reduction in the farmgate price.

* In weather news, Ivorian cocoa farmers said on Monday below-average rains combined with sunny intervals last week had been beneficial for the upcoming April-to-September mid-crop.

* New York cocoa closed down 8.4% at $4,648 a ton, having earlier hit a two-year low of $4,612.


COFFEE

* Arabica coffee ended the session down 2.5% at $3.465 per lb, its lowest level since Dec. 24 last year.

* Dealers said estimates for top grower Brazil's 26/27 crop remain broadly unchanged between 70-80 million bags and that weather conditions remain generally favourable.

* Robusta coffee fell 1.9% to close at $3,941 per ton.


SUGAR

* Raw sugar settled down 1.6% to 14.72 cents per lb, having hit its lowest in nearly a month last week.

* Dealers said sugar has a near-term positive bias because technical spreads are firmed up and this might cool farmer interest in selling at current price levels.

* White sugar closed down 1.2% at $422.50 a ton.


(Reuters)

Cargo Ivory Coast Exports Cocoa

Related Logistics News

Mike Corrigan, CEO of Interferry. © Interferry

Interferry Demands Pause on EU ETS Implementation at 70%...
Copyright William / AdobeStock

Brazil Beef Exports Projections Released
© Pavel Ignatov - stock.adobe.com

Urals Freight Rates to India Rise Due to Bad Weather, War...
© Adobe Stock/Cavan

US Import Cargo Volume Expected to Remain Down...
© Adobe Stock/SNEHIT PHOTO

Chicago Soybeans Futures Fall During Competition with...
© Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland Moves 174,239 TEUs in November as Exports...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Nakilat Increases Annual Net Profit by 3.1%, Delivering $460m in FY2025

Nakilat Increases Annual Net Profit by 3.1%, Delivering $460m in FY2025

Shipping Companies Mull Return to Suez Canal

Shipping Companies Mull Return to Suez Canal

Inland Port Dillon Posts Highest Rail Container Moves in 2025

Inland Port Dillon Posts Highest Rail Container Moves in 2025

Xeneta Warns Unpredictability Could Hurt Ocean Supply Chains as CMA CGM Reverses Red Sea Return Decision

Xeneta Warns Unpredictability Could Hurt Ocean Supply Chains as CMA CGM Reverses Red Sea Return Decision

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Ethiopian Airlines orders nine Boeing 787 Dreamliners for long-haul flights
Malaysia's Khazanah will direct more capital towards power grids and chip firms, says the chief of Malaysia's Khazanah in Davos
Environmentalists launch legal action against airport expansion in the UK