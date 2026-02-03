IUMI, TAPA Warn of Escalating Cargo Theft and Freight Fraud

An alarming rise in cargo theft and freight fraud across global supply chains is being highlighted by the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) and the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) EMEA, with incidents escalating across Europe, the Americas and Africa. Latin America and several African nations are experiencing particularly severe and violent attacks.

According to TAPA’s intelligence system, nearly 160,000 cargo-related crimes were recorded across 129 countries between 2022 and 2024, with total losses estimated to reach several billions of Euros (see joint statement referenced below for more detail).

While traditional threats such as hijackings and theft remain a problem, both organizations warn that cargo crime is rapidly becoming more sophisticated and digitally enabled.

In response to these growing risks, IUMI and TAPA EMEA are calling for urgent action by supply chain stakeholders and government authorities. The organizations have jointly published advice for shippers, logistics providers and insurers aimed at strengthening resilience against both physical and digital threats. Recommendations include continuous vetting of carriers and drivers; verification of contacts, documentation and insurance credentials; adherence to recognized security and operational standards; increased vigilance for abnormal behavior; and greater use of secure facilities and route planning.