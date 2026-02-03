Subscribe
Search

IUMI, TAPA Warn of Escalating Cargo Theft and Freight Fraud

February 3, 2026

© Adobe Stock/nespix
© Adobe Stock/nespix

An alarming rise in cargo theft and freight fraud across global supply chains is being highlighted by the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) and the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) EMEA, with incidents escalating across Europe, the Americas and Africa. Latin America and several African nations are experiencing particularly severe and violent attacks.

According to TAPA’s intelligence system, nearly 160,000 cargo-related crimes were recorded across 129 countries between 2022 and 2024, with total losses estimated to reach several billions of Euros (see joint statement referenced below for more detail).

While traditional threats such as hijackings and theft remain a problem, both organizations warn that cargo crime is rapidly becoming more sophisticated and digitally enabled. 

In response to these growing risks, IUMI and TAPA EMEA are calling for urgent action by supply chain stakeholders and government authorities. The organizations have jointly published advice for shippers, logistics providers and insurers aimed at strengthening resilience against both physical and digital threats. Recommendations include continuous vetting of carriers and drivers; verification of contacts, documentation and insurance credentials; adherence to recognized security and operational standards; increased vigilance for abnormal behavior; and greater use of secure facilities and route planning. 

Cargo Freight Theft Fraud

Related Logistics News

© Solarisys - stock.adobe.com

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Red Sea Transits with Naval...
Chart courtesy BIMCO

U.S.-India Trade Pact Could Cut Russian Oil Exports 25%
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

LNG Shipping’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
© Contecon Manzanillo/International Container Terminal Services

Contecon Manzanillo Surpasses 12 Million TEUs
© Adobe Stock/Kalyakan

Storms Disrupt European Container Cargo
© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

Tanker Carrying Venezuelan Heavy Oil Heads to Louisiana

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

La Spezia Container Terminal Enhances Safety During Port Crane Inspection, Maintenance

La Spezia Container Terminal Enhances Safety During Port Crane Inspection, Maintenance

Trafigura Ships First Venezuelan Oil to Europe in Almost Two Years

Trafigura Ships First Venezuelan Oil to Europe in Almost Two Years

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Red Sea Transits with Naval Escorts

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Red Sea Transits with Naval Escorts

China Warns Panama of Fees After CK Hutchison Contract Annulled

China Warns Panama of Fees After CK Hutchison Contract Annulled

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Small caps surge as S&P 500 reaches record highs
Protesters block truck traffic at Cargill's facility in Northern Brazil
ESAB will buy Canadian testing equipment manufacturer Eddyfi from Canada for $1.45 billion