AD Ports Group Secures $115m Financing to Advance Safaga Terminal

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, has finalized a $115 million project finance facility to support the development of the Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal in Egypt, reinforcing the Group’s long-term commitment to expanding critical port and logistics infrastructure across its key focus international markets.

The funding, backed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) with participation from National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (NBK - Egypt) and other institutional investors through the IFC managed co-lending portfolio program, carries a 15-year tenor.

The financing has received the required approvals and financial close is expected to occur in Q1 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary condition precedents.

The funding agreement supports the Group’s strategy to utilize long-term, multilateral-backed financing to support the delivery of strategic, international long-dated infrastructure assets in emerging markets.

The $200 million Noatum Ports - Safaga Terminal, is located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast and poised to be the first internationally operated port terminal in the Upper Egypt region. The terminal forms part of AD Ports Group’s broader strategy to build and operate high-performance port assets across high-growth trade corridors, particularly in Egypt, which has become one of the Group’s most important international markets.

AD Ports Group’s investments in Egypt include container shipping, terminal and stevedoring activities as well as maritime agency and cargo services. The Group is also developing cruise terminals in the Red Sea ports of Safaga, Hurghada, and Sharm El Sheikh. In 2025, the Group further expanded its portfolio through a 50-year renewable usufruct agreement to develop and operate KEZAD East Port Said, a 20 km² industrial and logistics park at the Mediterranean gateway of the Suez Canal.

Reinforcing its position as a key facilitator of trade across the Mediterranean and Red Sea regions, AD Ports Group has recently acquired a 19.328% equity stake in Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company (ALCN), one of Egypt’s largest container terminal operators. The Group has also recently announced its intention to launch a cash Mandatory Tender Offer to acquire an additional stake in ALCN, which would result in majority ownership and control of the company. ALCN operates two strategic Mediterranean terminals at the ports of Alexandria and El-Dekheila, complementing the Group’s expansion in Egypt while generating tangible financial returns.