Subscribe
Search

Worley Joins Australia’s Westport Program as Marine Infrastructure Adviser

January 21, 2026

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Worley has been selected as Marine and Port Infrastructure Technical Advisor by the Government of Western Australia for the Westport Program, which aims to deliver a new container port in Kwinana.

Under a joint venture with Arcadis, Worley will provide technical advisory and concept design services for marine and port infrastructure under an initial three-year agreement. Construction of the port is expected to begin in the late 2020s, with operations expected by 2040.

Once completed, container trade from Fremantle Port will be relocated to the new precinct, integrating new port facilities, road and rail connections, an additional shipping channel and an offshore breakwater.

The Westport Program is intended to minimize environmental impact and achieve net-zero emissions by optimizing supply chains, including moving a larger proportion of containers by rail to reduce road congestion and emissions.

Worley said the technical advisor role will be supported primarily by its consulting team in Perth, drawing on Australian and international ports and marine facilities expertise.

“Worley, in joint venture with Arcadis, is pleased to be working with the Western Australian Government on the Westport Program supporting sustainable infrastructure development in Australia.

“Westport will be designed to improve connectivity while minimizing impact to the marine environment, and is a great example of how Worley is working towards delivering sustainable change,” said Chris Ashton, Worley CEO.

Ports Coastal/Inland Shipping Australia/NZ Infrastructure Maritime Container Port

Related Logistics News

(Credit: AD Ports)

AD Ports Strengthens Offshore Wind Push with Spanish...
© Nakilat

Nakilat Increases Annual Net Profit by 3.1%, Delivering...
© Adobe Stock/Leonid

Dardanelles Strait Traffic Resumes After Tanker Engine...
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Singapore Boasts Record 2025
(Credit: ABB)

ABB to Build World’s Largest Shore Power System at Port of...
© The Northwest Seaport Alliance

The Northwest Seaport Alliance Retires Two Legacy Cranes...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Sallaum Lines Announces Headquarters Relocation to Limassol, Cyprus

Sallaum Lines Announces Headquarters Relocation to Limassol, Cyprus

IACS Announces Alex Gregg-Smith as Next Chair

IACS Announces Alex Gregg-Smith as Next Chair

MHI-TC Delivers Self-Propelled Mobile Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridge to Yokohama City

MHI-TC Delivers Self-Propelled Mobile Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridge to Yokohama City

China’s Crude Oil Imports Spike 5%

China’s Crude Oil Imports Spike 5%

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

InPost reports 30% rise in fourth-quarter parcel volumes
What plans do shipping companies have for the return of Suez Canal to sea?
Davos trip continues after Trump's plane safely lands following a'minor electric issue'