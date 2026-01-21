Worley Joins Australia’s Westport Program as Marine Infrastructure Adviser

Worley has been selected as Marine and Port Infrastructure Technical Advisor by the Government of Western Australia for the Westport Program, which aims to deliver a new container port in Kwinana.

Under a joint venture with Arcadis, Worley will provide technical advisory and concept design services for marine and port infrastructure under an initial three-year agreement. Construction of the port is expected to begin in the late 2020s, with operations expected by 2040.

Once completed, container trade from Fremantle Port will be relocated to the new precinct, integrating new port facilities, road and rail connections, an additional shipping channel and an offshore breakwater.

The Westport Program is intended to minimize environmental impact and achieve net-zero emissions by optimizing supply chains, including moving a larger proportion of containers by rail to reduce road congestion and emissions.

Worley said the technical advisor role will be supported primarily by its consulting team in Perth, drawing on Australian and international ports and marine facilities expertise.

“Worley, in joint venture with Arcadis, is pleased to be working with the Western Australian Government on the Westport Program supporting sustainable infrastructure development in Australia.

“Westport will be designed to improve connectivity while minimizing impact to the marine environment, and is a great example of how Worley is working towards delivering sustainable change,” said Chris Ashton, Worley CEO.