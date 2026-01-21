UTC Enters into Asia-Pacific Market with Singapore Hub

The Executive Management Team at UTC Overseas has announced the opening of its new office in Singapore, advancing the company’s global growth strategy and establishing its presence in the thriving Asia Pacific (APAC) market. The Singapore office will function both as the regional head office for UTC’s APAC expansion and as the local operational branch serving Singapore.

UTC Singapore and the APAC Region will be under the leadership of Sven Hergemoeller, Executive Managing Director, Asia Pacific. Sven is a logistics executive with more than 30 years of industry experience across the Asia-Pacific region. He is known for building and leading high-performance teams, driving strategic growth initiatives, and overseeing complex, large-scale operations.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to lead and build a world-class team of logistics experts to support and grow UTC’s client portfolio in Singapore and throughout the APAC region,” said Sven Hergemoeller. “Developing strategic relationships and long-term partnerships through expert service and technology-led solutions will be a key driver of our daily operational strategy.”

UTC Overseas (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. can be reached at: [email protected] and +65 9671 4616.