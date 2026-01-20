Subscribe
Robert Allan Engineer Yufei Huang Earns Professional Accreditation

January 20, 2026

© Robert Allan Ltd.
© Robert Allan Ltd.

Robert Allan Ltd. has announced that Ms. Yufei Huang has earned her accreditation as a Professional Engineer with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC).

Yufei is a valued member of the Naval Architecture and Weight Engineering team at Robert Allan Ltd. and has been working with the company since 2022, where she has been involved in many aspects of ship design.

Yufei holds a Bachelor of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering from the University of Strathclyde and a Masters in Naval Architecture from the University of British Columbia.

In her spare time, she enjoys music and traveling.

Engineering Maritime Leadership Accreditation

