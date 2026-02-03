Subscribe
Zelim Appoints Mike Collier as Sales Director

February 3, 2026

Mike Collier. © Zelim
Mike Collier. © Zelim

Zelim announced the appointment of Mike Collier as Sales Director, effective January 2026. He will lead the organization’s focus on key sectors globally including the cruise and defense industries.

Mike joins Zelim from MARSS, where he led business development for the cruise and defense sectors. As part of his 20-year career, including over six years in the cruise sector at Carnival Corporation, Mike led the working group that developed ISO 21195 (man-overboard detection) which was formally published in 2020, the global standard for man-overboard detection.

Mike’s appointment comes as Zelim positions the company for a period of growth, following the first cruise ship deployment of their man-overboard detection technology (called ZOE) in 2025, and the recent launch of their defense business unit. As part of their future strategy, the company is now encouraging broader cruise industry adoption of ZOE on passenger ships, helping cruise lines meet safety expectations and potentially future regulatory requirements.

Mike will work alongside Barry Park, who joined the company in early 2025 as Sales Director for the energy sector. Together, these appointments strengthen the capabilities of Zelim's leadership team, giving greater opportunity to explore new markets and foster deeper connections with existing clients. Zelim also has ambitions to expand the sales function further in the future, adding even more diverse talent to the team.

“Zelim is a business with real momentum, a clear story, and a team that genuinely believes in what it is building. I’m looking forward to making an impact by building strong, trusted relationships with customers as the company scales," said Mike.

