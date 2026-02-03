Subscribe
Roll Group Expands Fleet with Two Heavy-Duty Deck Barges

February 3, 2026

© Roll Group
© Roll Group

Roll Group has announced the purchase of two new barges inIndonesia as part of the company’s ongoing fleet expansion. Built to DNV classification standards, the new barges will enhance Roll Group’s ability to deliver integrated, engineered transport solutions for complex energy and infrastructure developments in the region.

The barges are being constructed at a shipyard in Indonesia and will operate under the Indonesian flag, but can be employed around the globe. Each barge measures 280 feet (85.2 meters) in length, with a beam of 90 feet (27.4 meters), a depth of 20 feet (6.1 meters), and a design draft of 4.8 meters. With a deadweight capacity of approximately 9,350 metric tons and a flat deck capable of handling up to 20 tons per square meter, the barges combine strength, flexibility, and efficiency.

The ballastable design enables optimal performance in shallow water conditions, making the barges particularly suited for the transportation of heavy modules and oversized project cargo. Construction is progressing toward scheduled completion at the end of 2026, aligning with Roll Group’s operational requirements.

Once completed, the new barges will join Roll Group’s existing fleet. The additions will further strengthen Roll Group’s ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective logistics across the globe, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, where the company has several firmly established projects. 

Barges Shipyard

