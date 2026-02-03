Subscribe
Search

GCMD, CIMAC Partner to Support Maritime's Alternative Fuel Readiness

February 3, 2026

Copyright dechevm/AdobeStock
Copyright dechevm/AdobeStock

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) and CIMAC have signed a two-year Coalition partnership agreement aimed at improving the maritime industry’s readiness for the deployment of alternative marine fuels.

The partnership combines GCMD’s experience in executing pilots and trials across the maritime value chain with CIMAC’s technical expertise in ship propulsion, engine performance and fuel systems. Insights from GCMD’s operational trials will feed into CIMAC’s technical working groups to help inform the development of standards and guidance related to engine performance, fuel quality and safe fuel handling.

At the same time, GCMD will leverage CIMAC’s expertise to ensure its pilots remain aligned with evolving engine technologies and fuel specifications, including emerging fuels such as ammonia, which is expected to enter service on ocean-going vessels later this year.

By linking real-world operational data with standards development and regulatory engagement, the two organizations aim to support the safe and scalable adoption of low- and zero-carbon fuels across the shipping industry.

Technology Green Ports Alternative Fuel

Related Logistics News

Chart courtesy BIMCO

U.S.-India Trade Pact Could Cut Russian Oil Exports 25%
© Adobe Stock/masterskuz55

Soybeans, Wheat, Corn Futures Drop As Broad Commodities...
© GTT

GTT Receives LNG Carriers Tank Design Order From HD KSOE
© Contecon Manzanillo/International Container Terminal Services

Contecon Manzanillo Surpasses 12 Million TEUs
© Lloyd’s Register

Lloyd’s Register Issues First Guidance for Onboard...
The CBG 500 E enhances river operations and marks a major step in strengthening the regional logistics infrastructure on the Mississippi River. Image courtesy Liebherr

Associated Terminals takes a Pair of All-Electric Cranes

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard Sale

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard Sale

GCMD, CIMAC Partner to Support Maritime's Alternative Fuel Readiness

GCMD, CIMAC Partner to Support Maritime's Alternative Fuel Readiness

U.S.-India Trade Pact Could Cut Russian Oil Exports 25%

U.S.-India Trade Pact Could Cut Russian Oil Exports 25%

LNG Shipping’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive

LNG Shipping’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Walsh, IATA, says that the shortage of fuel and new aircraft puts IATA's emissions target at risk.
EIG Global Energy to launch new fund for Aramco pipeline and attract new investors
Air India grounded Boeing Dreamliner after possible fuel control switch defect