GCMD, CIMAC Partner to Support Maritime's Alternative Fuel Readiness

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) and CIMAC have signed a two-year Coalition partnership agreement aimed at improving the maritime industry’s readiness for the deployment of alternative marine fuels.

The partnership combines GCMD’s experience in executing pilots and trials across the maritime value chain with CIMAC’s technical expertise in ship propulsion, engine performance and fuel systems. Insights from GCMD’s operational trials will feed into CIMAC’s technical working groups to help inform the development of standards and guidance related to engine performance, fuel quality and safe fuel handling.

At the same time, GCMD will leverage CIMAC’s expertise to ensure its pilots remain aligned with evolving engine technologies and fuel specifications, including emerging fuels such as ammonia, which is expected to enter service on ocean-going vessels later this year.

By linking real-world operational data with standards development and regulatory engagement, the two organizations aim to support the safe and scalable adoption of low- and zero-carbon fuels across the shipping industry.