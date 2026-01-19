Andrea Dellacasa Appointed Medov CEO and General Manager

Medov Logistics, the shipping, logistics, air freight and supply chain logistics division of Medov Group, announced the appointment of Andrea Dellacasa as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. This appointment is the Group’s first strategic change of 2026.

Andrea Dellacasa joins Medov Logistics with managerial experience in the logistics sector, gained through senior leadership roles and by guiding organizations through phases of growth, transformation and consolidation. His strategic vision, combined with a pragmatic and operational approach, will be key in supporting the company’s evolution and further strengthening its competitiveness.

“Joining Medov Logistics at this stage of structured growth for the Group is a great responsibility and a stimulating opportunity for me. I will work together with the team to enhance existing capabilities, strengthen the offering, and continue to ensure reliable, flexible and excellent service for clients and partners,” said Andrea Dellacasa.

Andrea Dellacasa assumes his role with immediate effect and will work closely with the existing management team to ensure operational continuity. Alongside him, Nick Angeletos will continue in his role as Global Chief Operating Officer, ensuring coordination and alignment of the team at a global level.

Founded in 2016, Medov Logistics has established itself internationally thanks to its ability to deliver highly specialized just-in-time logistics services, including maritime shipping and air freight, support for cruise ship refitting and newbuilds, as well as dedicated solutions for special projects and complex supply chains.

The year 2025 represented a period of evolution for the Group. The opening of the Janua Algor refrigerated warehouse in Genoa Voltri, inaugurated on June 12, expanded the Group’s operational and logistics offering. The acquisition of Programma Mare S.r.l., completed on October 8, strengthened and diversified technical know-how in the specialized leisure boating sector. These milestones were followed, on November 27, by the acquisition of a 50% stake in the maritime agency Prosper, a further step in the Group’s consolidation within the national market. Also in 2025, Medov Group completed a comprehensive rebranding process that resulted in a clear, shared and recognizable identity. The new Medov Group commercial brand was officially unveiled on October 14 during a dedicated event for clients and partners, marking a new phase in market positioning and engagement.