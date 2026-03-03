marine link image
Greece Calls for Protection of Shipping, Seafarers Amidst Escalating Iran Conflict

March 3, 2026

Greece's shipping minister on Tuesday called for the protection of global shipping and seafarers, amid an "alarming" situation that has left dozens of ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider area due to the widening Iran conflict.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz ⁠was closed for a fourth day on Tuesday, choking off a key artery accounting for about 20% of global oil and gas supply. An Iranian Revolutionary Guards senior official said on Monday Iran would fire on any ship trying to pass through, Iranian media reported.

Greece is a dominant force in global shipping, controlling one of the world’s largest merchant fleets.

"This is alarming and worrying, and I wish that global shipping was left out of war conflicts," Vassilis Kikilias told Reuters, when asked about the safety of seafarers and how they can be protected.

"Global shipping has to do with global commerce, which everybody needs. And sailors, of course, are not to blame."

He said that at least 10 Greek-flagged ships were in the Gulf and another five outside, their crews including dozens of Greek seafarers. More than 325 ships of Greek interests are in the wider area.

The shipping ministry has advised vessels to avoid the region since Saturday and the safety of seafarers is a top priority, Kikilias added.

"We're in communication with them day and night, 24/7, I'm happy they're okay, but I'm worried, and we are worried, of course, because the area is in danger," he said. "We cannot dismiss the possibility of bigger problems."

Greece said on Tuesday that it has set up a plan to repatriate thousands of its stranded nationals but their return is difficult as the airspace over the region remains closed.

(Reuters)

