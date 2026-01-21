HAROPA PORT Achieves Record 2025 Results, Accelerates Green Corridor Strategy

HAROPA PORT’s operations were shaped by an unpredictable international environment, marked by the introduction of new US customs tariffs, the reshuffling of shipping line Alliances and strategies, and the normalization of routing via the Cape of Good Hope instead of the Suez Canal route.

Against this backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, HAROPA PORT delivered solid results and achieved structural record performances in 2025.

Historic maritime traffic

HAROPA PORT’s overall maritime traffic increased by 2%, illustrating the port’s ability to sustain its growth momentum in a highly competitive environment. Container traffic reached a historic high, up 4%, with the unprecedented crossing of the 3.1 million TEU threshold, marking a milestone for the Seine corridor.

The agricultural bulk sector recorded a solid grain season, with traffic up 4%.

As a central pillar of port policy, the decarbonization of logistics chains gathered momentum in 2025. The modal share at nearly 20% (19,7% precisely in 2024, and + 18 % for railway) is in line with the targets of the strategic plan for the period 2020-2025, with the launch of a new barge connection to Bruyères in the North of Paris and the new train connections from Le Havre to Tours in the Center of France. This reflects the growing use of massified, low-carbon transport modes across the entire Seine corridor and to connect by train the major cities in France.

Launching key projects for maritime and inland waterway activity

These results were made possible by a high level of investment. As part of the 2020–2025 Strategic Plan,USD$1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) was committed to modernize infrastructure and support the port’s ecological transition.

The year therefore saw the launch of several structuring projects, including:

the “River access of Port 2000”, providing direct barge access to Port 2000.

the materialization of private investments at the Le Havre terminals: TiL-MSC took delivery of the final four gantry cranes, completing an order of nine mega-gantry cranes placed by the operator. Générale Manutention Portuaire received 13 hybrid straddle carriers at the Terminal de France. Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), a subsidiary of the shipping line Hapag-Lloyd, became the majority shareholder of the North terminals operator, now renamed HGT Le Havre, alongside the SEAFRIGO Group.

the electrification of the Pointe de Floride cruise terminal at in Le Havre to implement zero emission call for cruise vessels and of the equipment of entire Seine corridor through the Bornes&eau Onshore Power Supply (OPS) program for inland waterways barges.

the start of the works of a new 100-hectare port at the confluence of the Seine, the Oise and the future Seine-Nord Europe Canal: Port Seine Métropole Ouest (PSMO).

Scaling up the green corridor internationally

HAROPA PORT continues to implement its green corridor strategy, which lies at the heart of its energy transition ambitions and the decarbonization of its operations, notably through its Onshore Power Supply (OPS) program. In this context, the European Commission, via the AFIF (Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility), will provide USD$7.01 million (€6 million) in funding to support the continuation of shore-side electricity works for container vessels, cargo and inland cruise vessels, as well as winter lay-up power facilities for inland waterways. Through this program, the Seine corridor is becoming one of the most advanced European corridors in terms of energy transition.

On the international partnerships front, HAROPA PORT, Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group, Bureau Veritas, the research institute for inland waterway transport, and TiL have joined forces to create the first green maritime corridor between China and France.

New outlooks for 2026

In 2026, HAROPA PORT will step up its land allocation strategy to support high-value, densified projects. The authority is committed to meeting the country’s industrial and energy needs, to support the acceleration of the energy transition through the development of green energies in France.

On this target HAROPA PORT is working to commercialize turn key plots on a huge land potential of 486 hectares in Normandy and the Île-de-France region to host projects of national and/or European scale. By also redeveloping already artificialized land, in line with a “port-on-port” reconstruction approach, HAROPA PORT could bring between 700 and 800 hectares of land to market by 2030

Within the framework of the European Port Alliance, HAROPA PORT has defined, together with its counterparts, a new strategy to fight drug trafficking and organized crime. The outcomes of this work will be presented in the first quarter of 2026.

Lastly, HAROPA PORT and its partners will continue to travel the world in 2026 to promote its premium land offer and to investigate new markets, among the destination we could mention Singapore, Vietnam, Nigeria, Ivory coast and South Korea.