California Ports Advocate for Infrastructure, Jobs, Supply Chain Efficiency

February 18, 2026

Today, February 18, port executives from across California met in Sacramento for the California Association of Port Authorities' annual Ports Day 2026, advocating for policies to ensure California remains the nation's leading trade gateway and continues to lead the way on environmental sustainability.

Under the theme, “Moving Goods, Creating Jobs, Strengthening California,” California Ports made the case for infrastructure improvements that will help get goods moving faster, accelerating deployment of green technologies, like offshore wind and zero-emission equipment, and protecting jobs and trade by advancing policies that support American workers.

“California ports are not just vital infrastructure. They are the backbone of the state’s economy, the heartbeat of the nation’s supply chain, and the gateway connecting the United States to the world,” said CAPA President and Port of Long Beach Chief Executive Officer Dr. Noel Hacegaba. “The challenges we face are real, from tariff uncertainty to fierce competition from Eastern and Gulf Coast ports to the need for unprecedented infrastructure improvements.”

On Ports Day, California ports advocated for reducing regulatory barriers that prevent ports and the goods movement industry from operating at their full potential. These policy priorities include streamlining permitting, making investments in technology and data for improved supply chain coordination, and avoiding costly California-only regulations that put ports, cargo owners, and agriculture exporters at an unfair disadvantage.

California’s public seaports handle 38% of the nation’s containerized imports and 28% of exports, move hundreds of billions of dollars in cargo, and support more than 3 million jobs nationwide. The California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA) represents the state’s 11 major deepwater ports, advocating for policies that enhance port operations and promote the interests of the ports and goods movement sector. Since its founding in 1940, CAPA has worked to ensure California remains a global leader in goods movement, trade, and environmental stewardship.

