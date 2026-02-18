Subscribe
CMA CGM Signs Vessel Order, Launches R&D Hub in India

February 18, 2026

At gathering in New Delhi in the presence of Shri Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the CMA CGM Group’s Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé, the group reinforced its commitment to India. 

During the visit of its global leadership in India, CMA CGM signed the final Shipbuilding Contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for six LNG-powered containerships of 1700-teu capacity.

Through CMA SHIPS, the CMA CGM has also recruited 1,000 Indian seafarers, with plans to onboard 1,500 seafarers by the end of 2026.

Building on this milestone, the CMA CGM Group is actively exploring opportunities to partner with key stakeholders across India on initiatives designed to strengthen the country’s container manufacturing capabilities, promote sustainable ship recycling and support the development of domestic container shipping.

On the occasion of its participation to the Indian AI summit, CMA CGM will develop its innovation presence in India to actively leverage artificial intelligence, digital solutions, and advanced analytics to transform the entire supply chain, from maritime operations and port efficiency to logistics optimization and customer experience.

In partnership with Capgemini, CMA CGM has established a dedicated Research & Development (R&D) hub in India, positioning the country as a key global center for innovation within the Group. The India R&D hub plays a critical role in developing next-generation digital and AI-enabled solutions that support CMA CGM’s worldwide operations

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Mitsui E&S Secures Order for 17 Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes

Port of Virginia Recognized for Strengthened Safety Efforts

