Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Celebrates A Successful 2025

The Port Terminal of Guayaquil (TPG), operated by Hanseatic Global Terminals, presented its "State of the Port 2026" report, with the Minister of Infrastructure and Transportation, Roberto Luque, and leaders from the export sector in attendance.

To commemorate its twentieth year in operation, the terminal released its official results for 2025 and outlined a strategy focused on operational efficiency and safety as pillars for the competitiveness of Ecuadorian foreign trade.

Under the concept "Allies of Competitiveness," TPG's general manager, Luisenrique Navas, emphasized that the port has reached a level of operational maturity that provides certainty in a global environment marked by volatility. "In a world where geopolitics change routes and safety is a structural challenge, a port cannot just be a cargo shipper; it must be a strategic partner. Over these 20 years, we have invested purposefully to safeguard the future of Ecuador's foreign trade," said Navas during his speech.

During the period, the terminal handled 304 vessels and 764,439 TEUs of cargo, achieving productivity of up to 110 containers per hour, a reflection of optimized processes and efficient operations. It also continued to receive large vessels, serving ships up to 370 meters in length.

Sustainable achievements

Highlights in training and operational safety in 2025 included new simulators and operational strength. This equipment lets us train employees in virtual environments that replicate real conditions, without affecting operations. In total, our teams logged 64,751 training hours, including 62,458.5 hours of instruction and 2,292.5 hours of simulation.

The terminal made major strides in sustainability by being officially verified as a carbon neutral organization by SGS of Ecuador, following a technical process under ISO 14064-1:2018 and ISO 14068-1:2023 standards, emphasizing its commitment to responsible operations aligned with global environmental challenges.

Forecast for 2026

Looking ahead to the new year, TPG has outlined a roadmap with more than US$ 50 million in strategic investments. These resources will be used mainly to modernize infrastructure and acquire new equipment (2 STS cranes) to further boost its capacity to respond to growth in exportable volumes.

The terminal also confirmed that it will complete its integration into Hanseatic GlobalTerminals' global network, giving its customers access to consistent service standards at more than 20 terminals worldwide.