Tallink Shuttle to Run Entirely on Renewable Energy

February 6, 2026

Photo: Karl-Robert Kurm, Tallink Grupp
Tallink's shuttle ships on the Tallinn–Helsinki route are making a big leap towards using cleaner fuel, soon to be fully powered by renewable energy. In January, 74% of the fuel used by Megastar and MyStar was liquefied biomethane (LBM). The company aims to replace its entire LNG demand with liquefied biomethane in the near future.

"The Megastar and MyStar, which operate with the busiest schedule between Tallinn and Helsinki, are real examples of how cleaner maritime transport is not just a topic for the future, but a reality today. By switching to biofuel, we have created the greenest bridge across the Gulf of Finland," said Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp. 

Using fuel produced from renewable raw materials allows Tallink Grupp to meet the European Union's and the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) increasingly stringent greenhouse gas reduction requirements. A complete transition to LBM will reduce GHG emissions by an estimated 75% compared to the use of fossil fuels.

The liquefied biomethane for Tallink’s shuttle ships is supplied by Elenger. All deliveries are accompanied by official certificates confirming that a certain amount of fuel from renewable materials has been used in the fuel supply chain and that it complies with international standards. This is particularly important for freight companies that closely monitor their environmental footprint.

