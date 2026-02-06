Subscribe
Search

NYK Invests in Oceanic Constellations Tech Startup

February 6, 2026

USV being assembled at Keihin Dock Co., Ltd. © NYK Line
USV being assembled at Keihin Dock Co., Ltd. © NYK Line
USV at sea (Provided by OC)
USV at sea (Provided by OC)

On February 5, NYK made an equity investment in Oceanic Constellations Inc. (OC) through a third-party allotment of new shares. The funds from this investment are expected to support OC’s efforts to establish a mass-production framework for unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), among other initiatives.

OC, an ocean-tech startup, aims to establish a mass-production framework for USVs within the next few years. The large-scale production and social implementation of USVs will enable the creation of new marine infrastructure that contributes to addressing societal challenges such as ocean surveillance, disaster prevention, and communications, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the entire maritime industry.

In addition to its USV technologies, OC possesses capabilities in integrated environmental simulation technologies that realistically reproduce the marine environment, essential for USV operations. These technologies can also be leveraged to verify feasibility and improve accuracy in developing an offshore recovery system for reusable rockets, a project for which NYK has been selected under the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) Space Strategy Fund initiative.

In December 2025, we concluded a service agreement with OC for software development of integrated simulations and scenario validation utilizing such simulations for the Space Strategy Fund initiative.

Furthermore, in October 2025, Keihin Dock Co., Ltd., an NYK Group company, concluded a joint demonstration agreement with OC. Through these and other initiatives, the NYK Group has been strengthening its relationship with OC. By acquiring technical expertise through collaboration, we aim to strengthen our business foundation in both the marine and space fields.

Through this investment, we will further deepen our partnership with OC, accelerate the development of our space-related businesses, and, as a group, promote co-creation to address societal challenges related to the oceans.

USV Start Ups Ocean Investment

Related Logistics News

Photo: Karl-Robert Kurm, Tallink Grupp

Tallink Shuttle to Run Entirely on Renewable Energy
© Port of Klaipėda

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing...
© Adobe Stock/chitsanupong

Cuba-Related Tanker Loads Gas Cargo in Venezuela
Left to right: SVP and General Counsel, Ingram Barge Company Andrew Brown; Rep. Chuck Fleischmann; WCI President/CEO Tracy Zea. Image courtesy WCI

WCI Confers Leadership Awards
© piter2121 - stock.adobe.com

CK Hutchison Launches Arbitration over Panama Canal Ports...
© Roll Group

Roll Group Expands Fleet with Two Heavy-Duty Deck Barges

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

NYK Invests in Oceanic Constellations Tech Startup

NYK Invests in Oceanic Constellations Tech Startup

Tallink Shuttle to Run Entirely on Renewable Energy

Tallink Shuttle to Run Entirely on Renewable Energy

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing Phase

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing Phase

Maersk’s 2025 Report: Some Records and Some Lay Offs

Maersk’s 2025 Report: Some Records and Some Lay Offs

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Source: Trump offered to unfreeze funding if Dulles Airport, train station was renamed after him.
Uber fined $8.5 Million in a trial for driver sexual assault
Trump unveils TrumpRx Website on Thursday