STI Implements Digital Twin–Based Platform for Operations

February 9, 2026

© San Antonio Terminal Internacional

San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI), a port of Hanseatic Global Terminals and SSA Marine, is implementing a digital platform for managing its operations, developed in partnership with NextPort.AI, a company specializing in the integration of digital solutions for ports. 

The platform, known as a Digital Twin, is a virtual and visual representation of the terminal’s real-time operations, allowing users to clearly understand what is happening. This tool makes it possible to view terminal activity online through the distribution of the equipment fleet—including terminal tractors, container handlers, and STS and RTG cranes—facilitating the identification of opportunities for improvement and more efficient process management.

The terminal’s entire equipment fleet is fitted with the “Black Dog” card, a device developed and manufactured by STI’s Reliability team, which enables the real-time transmission of key operational information from each piece of equipment to a central system for analysis and use in both operations and maintenance.

Telemetry will help strengthen more environmentally friendly operations. Thanks to the available information, it will be possible in the future to optimize transport routes and reduce fuel consumption and equipment wear. These improvements directly contribute to reducing the carbon footprint.

