Hanwha, Greek ΟΝΕΧ Shipyards Expand US Activities

February 26, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Travel mania
Greek ΟΝΕΧ Shipyards and Technology said on Thursday it signed an agreement with South Korean Hanwha Power Systems to expand their joint activities in the United States in shipbuilding, energy production and regasification units.

ONEX, which operates two shipyards in Greece, said in a press release that the deal also includes projects in power generation, shipyard efficiency, and energy storage platforms.

"Hanwha and ONEX are joining forces to help bring maritime energy production back to the United States and to accelerate the development of critical energy infrastructure," said Panos Xenokostas, ONEX CEO, in a press release.

The Trump administration said last year that the U.S. would work with South Korea to help the struggling U.S. shipbuilding industry and get support to make ships in the country.

The U.S. also supports Greece's efforts to become an energy hub in the Balkans and supply central and southern Europe with U.S.-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG).

(Reuters)

Ports USA Shipyard

