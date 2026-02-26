StormGeo Launches Fleet Performance Advisory Center

StormGeo is strengthening its Voyage Intelligence offering with the launch of a new Premium Fleet Performance Center Service that will help shipowners and managers turn vessel data into actionable insights to achieve measurable operational and compliance improvements.

The Premium Service was announced at the IME(I) Annual Event in India by StormGeo.

Navigating complexity

Building on established Fleet Performance Center services within StormGeo’s Voyage Intelligence framework, the new service adds a structured, expert-led advisory layer to existing alert-based monitoring in s-Insight delivered by the global leader in weather intelligence and maritime decision-support solutions.

“Shipping companies are navigating an increasingly complex environment – from tightening emissions regulations to rising fuel costs,” Petter Andersen, VP Shipping at StormGeo, said.

“While digital platforms provide valuable insights, many operators need dedicated expertise to translate data into action and savings. With our Premium Fleet Performance Center Service, we provide proactive quarterly reviews of both data quality and vessel performance and tailored recommendations that help customers close performance gaps and strengthen compliance.”

Boosting performance

The Premium Service is designed to ensure that clients take the right actions based on the available data and insights to achieve fuel saving reduction targets over time.

The s-Insight advisory layer adds value by combining data quality monitoring and vessel performance analytics with quarterly expert-led reviews and tailored recommendations.

Using performance gap analysis and benchmarking methodologies, StormGeo provides customers with customized advisory reports aligned with their vessel types and operational priorities.

Enhancements with the new service include:

Data quality reviews:

Quarterly reviews led by StormGeo project managers to support improvements in emission compliance reporting, including IMO DCS, CII, EU MRV, EU ETS, and FuelEU Maritime. Vessel performance reviews: Structured analysis of vessel technical performance, identifying optimization opportunities related to auxiliary engine usage, trim, boiler efficiency, and main engine consumption.

The Premium Service complements StormGeo’s existing Fleet Performance Center offering, which includes daily data quality and performance alerts. The Premium Fleet Performance Center Service is available globally as an add-on to the s-Insight solution.