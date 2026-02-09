Subscribe
EU Proposes Extending Sanctions on Russian Oil to Georgian, Indonesian Ports

February 9, 2026

The EU has proposed extending its sanctions against Russia to include ports in Georgia and Indonesia that handle Russian oil, the first time it would target ports in third countries, a proposal document showed on Monday. The proposal, reviewed by Reuters, wouldadd Kulevi in Georgia and Karimun in Indonesia to the sanctions list, meaning European companies and individuals would be barred from carrying out transactions with the two ports.

The sanctions package, which would be the 20th imposed by the EU over Russia's actions in Ukraine, was jointly proposed by the EU's diplomatic arm, known as the EEAS, and the bloc's executive, the European Commission.

The package also includes new import bans on metals including nickel bars, iron ores and concentrates, unrefined and processed copper as well as various scrap metals such as aluminium. The package also bans imports of salt, ammonia, pebbles, silicon and furskins.

The EU also proposes to list two more Kyrgyz banks for providing crypto asset services to Russia - Keremet and OJSC Capital Bank of Central Asia - as well as a bank in Laos and a bank in Tajikistan, while removing two Chinese lenders.

