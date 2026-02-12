Subscribe
Fuel Oil Bunker Report Reveals Surge in Marine Fuel Quality Failures

February 12, 2026

The front cover of the FOBAS H2 2025 Fuel Quality Report. © LR
Lloyd’s Register (LR) has released its latest Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis and Advisory Service (FOBAS) Fuel Quality Report covering July to December 2025, revealing a rise in the frequency and severity of off specification marine fuel incidents across several of the world’s busiest bunkering hubs.

The second half of 2025 was characterized by a concentration of repeated fuel quality failures across major ports including Singapore, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hong Kong and Port Klang. 

December saw the highest number of monthly off specification cases recorded in 2025, driven by recurring issues involving high sulphur levels, extreme catalytic fines, elevated sediment, and excessive water content.

Distillate fuels also continued to show vulnerabilities. Repeated flash point failures were recorded in ports such as Civitavecchia, Lisbon, Palermo and Lianyungang, with several samples testing between 47°C and 55°C, well below the SOLAS minimum of 60°C. The report links some of these cases to land-grade diesel entering the marine supply chain, reinforcing the need for strict supplier verification and routine laboratory flash point testing, particularly outside major bunkering hubs.

The FOBAS Fuel Insight: Fuel Quality Report H2 2025 builds on LR’s earlier analysis from the first half of the year. It provides updated data, new case studies and deeper insight into how regional trends are evolving under tightening environmental regulation and changing fuel formulations, including the full enforcement of the Mediterranean Sulphur Emission Control Area.

The report also highlights the importance of proactive fuel management as the industry moves into 2026. With the expansion of the EU Emissions Trading System and the introduction of FuelEU Maritime requirements, operators are expected to encounter a more complex fuel landscape. As new feedstocks, biofuel blends and alternative fuels enter the market, LR notes a growing requirement for robust onboard fuel management and consistent application of best practice sampling and testing procedures.‑practice sampling and testing procedures.

Bunkering Regulation Marine Fuel Report Incident 2025 Trends

