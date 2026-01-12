Subscribe
Search

Somalia Ends Port Deals, Security Cooperation with UAE

January 12, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Somalia's government said on Monday it is annulling all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including port deals and defence and security cooperation, accusing the UAE of undermining its national sovereignty.

"This decision is based on credible reports and compelling evidence concerning hostile actions undermining national sovereignty, territorial unity, and the political independence of the country," Somalia's Council of Ministers said.

The decision "applies to all agreements and partnerships relating to the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo ... (and) bilateral security and defence cooperation agreements," it said in a statement.

The UAE's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Horn of Africa country launched an investigation last week after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the UAE had spirited a separatist leader out of Yemen via Somalia. Somalia said at the time that if the allegation were proved true it would represent a serious violation of its sovereignty.

The UAE has also cultivated deep economic and security ties with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland.

The centrepiece of this strategy is a $442 million investment by Dubai-based logistics company DP World to develop and operate the Port of Berbera in Somaliland.

DP World declined to comment on Somalia's statement.

Last month, Israel became the first country to officially recognise Somaliland's independence, a diplomatic breakthrough that was facilitated by Abu Dhabi, according to an Axios report that cited Israeli officials.

Somalia remains open to cooperation "founded on recognition of Somalia's unity," its Council of Ministers said.

(Reuters)

Ports Maritime Security Port UAE Somalia

Related Logistics News

© Port of Virginia

Port of Virginia Nears Completion of Dredging Project,...
© Adobe Stock/dinozzaver

Baku Port Handles 37% More Containers in 2025
© Port of South Louisiana

Julia Fisher-Cormier Selected as Executive Director of...
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Abu Dhabi Ports Signs MoU to Develop, Operate Kuwait...
© Adobe Stock/Imago Photo

Brazil to Auction Santos Container Terminal in Early March
© Adobe Stock/Sergii Figurnyi

MSC, BlackRock's Bid for Hutchison's Barcelona Terminal...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Somalia Ends Port Deals, Security Cooperation with UAE

Somalia Ends Port Deals, Security Cooperation with UAE

Supertankers Picking Up Venezuelan Oil for China Turn Around

Supertankers Picking Up Venezuelan Oil for China Turn Around

Maersk Successfully Navigates Red Sea Route as Gaza Ceasefire Holds

Maersk Successfully Navigates Red Sea Route as Gaza Ceasefire Holds

Spanish Police Seize 10 Tons of Cocaine in Salt Cargo

Spanish Police Seize 10 Tons of Cocaine in Salt Cargo

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russian drones hit two foreign vessels near Ukrainian port
Airbus jetliner deliveries rose 4% in 2025
Canadian National asks US regulator to provide more information on Union Pacific's Norfolk deal