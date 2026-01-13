Subscribe
Search

Yucatán Terminal Orders Two Konecranes Mobile Harbor Cranes

January 13, 2026

© Konecranes
© Konecranes

Terminal de Contenedores de Yucatán, S.A. de C.V. (APM Terminals Yucatán) has ordered two Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Cranes, each configured to match with the local infrastructure and equipped with an external power supply to support the terminal’s decarbonization strategy. The order was booked in Q4 2025 and the cranes will be delivered to Puerto Progreso at the end of September 2026.

The Port of Progreso is the main maritime gateway of the Yucatán Peninsula, connecting its textile and manufacturing industries with the United States. As the port’s only dedicated container terminal, APM Terminals Yucatán plays a central role in foreign trade across the southern region of Mexico. The two Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 mobile harbor cranes form a major part of a modernization and capacity-building program underway at the port.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes' roadmap to zero tailpipe emissions that supports the decarbonization of port operations. Their solutions range from renewable diesel-powered drives to hybrid and fully-electrified fleets and emerging options like hydrogen.

Technology Ports Crane Port Harbor Crane

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Creativa Images

Singapore Posts Record Port Performance in 2025, Looks...
Image courtesy PERC

Renewable Propane Delivers Clean Energy Without the Wait

FMC Investigates Spain’s Restrictive Port Practices
© CMP

Barbara Scheel Agersnap Steps Down as Copenhagen Malmö...
© Adobe Stock/Henryk Sadura

Kuwait to Sign $4b Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port Infrastructure...
© Adobe Stock/Imago Photo

Brazil to Auction Santos Container Terminal in Early March

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

US Files for Warrants to Seize Dozens More Tankers

US Files for Warrants to Seize Dozens More Tankers

Singapore Boasts Record 2025

Singapore Boasts Record 2025

PhilaPort Closes 2025 With Record Container Volume, Leading U.S. East Coast Growth

PhilaPort Closes 2025 With Record Container Volume, Leading U.S. East Coast Growth

Yucatán Terminal Orders Two Konecranes Mobile Harbor Cranes

Yucatán Terminal Orders Two Konecranes Mobile Harbor Cranes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

UK prosecutors claim that the Russian captain did nothing to prevent the crash of a US tanker.
Air India faces UK lawsuits from the estates of those who died in a 2025 plane crash
Canadian oil tycoon suggests US aid in Venezuela's oil revolution