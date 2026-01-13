Yucatán Terminal Orders Two Konecranes Mobile Harbor Cranes

Terminal de Contenedores de Yucatán, S.A. de C.V. (APM Terminals Yucatán) has ordered two Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Cranes, each configured to match with the local infrastructure and equipped with an external power supply to support the terminal’s decarbonization strategy. The order was booked in Q4 2025 and the cranes will be delivered to Puerto Progreso at the end of September 2026.

The Port of Progreso is the main maritime gateway of the Yucatán Peninsula, connecting its textile and manufacturing industries with the United States. As the port’s only dedicated container terminal, APM Terminals Yucatán plays a central role in foreign trade across the southern region of Mexico. The two Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 mobile harbor cranes form a major part of a modernization and capacity-building program underway at the port.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes' roadmap to zero tailpipe emissions that supports the decarbonization of port operations. Their solutions range from renewable diesel-powered drives to hybrid and fully-electrified fleets and emerging options like hydrogen.