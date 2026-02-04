Subscribe
Turkey Tenders to Import 255,000 Metric Tons of Feed Barley

February 4, 2026

Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 255,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is February 11.

The barley is sought for shipment between February 23 and March 23 in a series of consignments of 5,000 to 25,000 tons.

Barley already imported to Turkey and stored in customs-bonded warehouses can also be offered but not domestic supplies, traders said.

Shipments should be made to the Turkish ports of Iskenderun, Adana, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun, Trabzon and Giresun.

Turkey’s disappointing harvest of barley and other grains last year generated a need for imports to stabilise prices and ensure sufficient supplies, traders said.

(Reuters)

