Subscribe
Search

VLCC Charter Rates Soar - “We are in unprecedented times" say CEO

January 23, 2026

Copyright Nightman1965/AdobeStock
Copyright Nightman1965/AdobeStock

Frontline plc (NYSE and OSE: FRO)  entered into one-year time charter-out agreements for seven of its VLCCs. The charters will commence during the period from late-January to April 2026 at a rate of $76,900 per day per vessel.

“We are in unprecedented times, and these are charter-out-levels not seen for decades," said Lars H. Barstad, CEO, Frontline Management AS. "Frontline remains largely spot exposed after these contracts become effective, retaining upside in one of the most volatile markets in the world.”

Shipbuilding Tankers Cargo VLCC Chartering

Related Logistics News

CMA CGM's Monte Cristo is the first vessel in a series of six 15,000-TEU methanol container ships, as part of the group’s decarbonization strategy. Image courtesy CMA CGM

Methanol-Fueled CMA CGM Monte Cristo Delivered
Chart courtesy BIMCO

China’s Crude Oil Imports Spike 5%
(Credit: AD Ports)

AD Ports Strengthens Offshore Wind Push with Spanish...
© Mariusz - stock.adobe.com

Xeneta Warns Unpredictability Could Hurt Ocean Supply...
Union Maritime’s growing fleet of WindWings® powered vessels. Credit: Union Maritime

Union Maritime MR2 Tankers with WindWings Gain SOLAS...
Image copyright GT

Diana Shipping Plans Proxy Fight at Genco

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

VLCC Charter Rates Soar - “We are in unprecedented times" say CEO

VLCC Charter Rates Soar - “We are in unprecedented times" say CEO

MV Isle of Islay Begins Maiden Voyage to Scotland

MV Isle of Islay Begins Maiden Voyage to Scotland

Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals Developer, Operator of Two Cruise Centers

Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals Developer, Operator of Two Cruise Centers

Associated Terminals takes a Pair of All-Electric Cranes

Associated Terminals takes a Pair of All-Electric Cranes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Source: Adani and Embraer will announce a pact to assemble civil airplanes in India next week
Investigators claim that a rail fracture occurred prior to the crash of a train in southern Spain.
AirAsia is close to a deal with Airbus to buy around 100 A220 aircraft, according to sources