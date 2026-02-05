WCI Confers Leadership Awards

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Chairman of the House Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, was presented with Waterways Council, Inc.’s (WCI) 23rd Annual Leadership Service Award on February 4, for championing the Nation’s inland waterways and the Chickamauga Lock project. The award was presented at a Capitol Hill reception.

"Throughout his tenure in Congress, Congressman Fleischmann has supported the modernization of the Nation’s inland waterways and of Chickamauga Lock, and particularly for the more than 100,000 jobs the waterways help to create and sustain in the state of Tennessee and within his district,” said Tracy Zea, WCI President/CEO. “We are grateful for his counsel and leadership.”

And on February 3, WCI honored former Army Corps of Engineers’ Director of Civil Works Eddie Belk with its 2026 Waterways Counsel Award for his ensuring partnership with WCI in support of the Nation’s inland waterways system. The award was presented at a Washington, DC reception.

"Honoring Eddie Belk with WCI’s Waterways Counsel Award this year was an easy decision, as he has been stalwart throughout his career in support of our work to modernize the Nation’s inland waterways and its critical infrastructure,” said Zea. “We are grateful for his counsel, his partnership, his leadership and his friendship.”

Left to right: WCI President/CEO Tracy Zea, Eddie Belk, and WCI Chairman, Jeff Webb. Image courtesy WCI