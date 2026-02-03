Subscribe
Trafigura Ships First Venezuelan Oil to Europe in Almost Two Years

February 3, 2026

Trader Trafigura has moved the first shipment of Venezuelan fuel oil to Europe in nearly two years, two trading sources and data seen by Reuters showed.

The Aframax tanker Seawish loaded about half a million barrels of high-sulphur fuel oil at Amuay in Venezuela in late January and is due to arrive in Rotterdam, Europe's main fuel oil hub, in mid-February, according to Kpler data and PDVSA's export schedule.

The cargo would mark the first arrival of Venezuelan fuel oil to Europe since April 2024, Kpler data showed.

Reuters contacted Trafigura for comment.

(Reuters)

Oil Venezuela Oil Tanker

