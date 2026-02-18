Subscribe
Mitsui E&S Secures Order for 17 Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes

February 18, 2026

Source: Mitsui E&S
MITSUI E&S has received an order from Tokyo Port Terminal Corporation for 17 environmentally-friendly electric rubber tired gantry Cranes (MITSUI-PACECO Transtainer®) for Y3 Berth, Outer Central Breakwater Container Terminal, Port of Tokyo.

Y3, which is currently under development, will be a container terminal with a water depth of 16 meters, a quay length of 400 meters, and a yard depth of 500 meters, and will be designed to accommodate large container vessels of up to 150,000dwt (approximately 14,000 containers). The cranes are scheduled to be delivered to the site by the end of March 2028.

The cranes are environmentally-friendly models powered by electricity supplied from the electrical bus-bar installed along the container lane.

In addition, the cranes can be operated from a remote operation console installed in the administration building, rather than from the operator’s cabins.

Infrastructure Container Cranes Japan

