DFDS, CLdN Extends Zeebrugge-Gothenburg Space Charter Agreement

DFDS and CLdN have agreed to extend their space charter agreement on the Zeebrugge-Gothenburg route for an additional five years, while increasing freight capacity. This will enable both companies to better serve customer demand and continue to develop the route and reduce the environmental impact.

To strengthen trade links between Scandinavia and Western Europe, DFDS and CLdN are extending the space charter agreement to provide enhanced freight services to and from Zeebrugge, Belgium and Gothenburg, Sweden. Freight customers will benefit from frequent services, with four weekly departures in each direction.

Together, DFDS and CLdN operate two freight ferries on the route. Under the new agreement, freight capacity will increase by adding more lane meters, improved flexibility and offering a connection designed to fit all cargo types, including automotive, industrial and bulk liquids.

The route offers a fast and reliable alternative to road and rail, helping customers avoid frequent congestion on northbound and southbound networks, while lowering the WtW CO2e emissions per unit transported.

While capacity is shared under the agreement, all commercial activities remain entirely under the control of each operator.

The Zeebrugge-Gothenburg route is part of DFDS’s extensive ferry network, which includes 17 dedicated freight routes and 13 combined freight and passenger routes linking continental Europe, the UK and Ireland, Türkiye and North Africa.