Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Isometric announce strategic partnership on carbon removal

December 17, 2025

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Isometric have entered into a strategic partnership under which Isometric will issue scientifically rigorous, transparent carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits to support MOL’s net zero strategy. 

The partnership—which includes Isometric’s selection as the registry for MOL’s milestone 10,000-ton Enhanced Weathering offtake with Alt Carbon—will provide MOL with access to high-quality carbon removal credits certified under the Isometric Standard.

Isometric’s protocols, which outline requirements and procedures for suppliers to generate scientifically rigorous carbon credits, span 17 carbon removal technologies, including Enhanced Weathering, Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement, biochar, and reforestation. To date, six Isometric protocols have been approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market to issue credits with the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label, a benchmark for quality in carbon markets.

Earlier this year, Isometric launched Certify, a technology-enabled carbon removal verification platform that supports monthly credit issuances—accelerating the traditional annual issuance cycle of legacy registries and enabling project developers to unlock the regular revenue needed to scale their operations.

