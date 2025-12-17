Subscribe
AGCT Acquires New Quay Cranes for Rijeka Port

December 17, 2025

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Croatia, formally presented its new quay cranes to industry partners, shipping line representatives, freight forwarders, rail operators and other stakeholders in the Rijeka transport corridor on December 11. The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, customs, regional and local authorities.

Currently undergoing commissioning and technical testing, the new equipment is scheduled to be deployed and fully operational by the end of the year.

Manufactured by ZPMC, the cranes are the first units of the latest generation of super post-Panamax quay cranes. They are specifically engineered to meet AGCT’s operational requirements, which include custom load-bearing adjustments. With an outreach of 67.5 meters, equivalent to 24 rows across, the cranes will enable AGCT to handle the largest container vessels operating in today’s global fleet. 

The quay cranes are part of AGCT’s broader modernization program, along with two new hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes that are set to arrive in the coming weeks. The RTGs’ hybrid drive system will reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, supporting AGCT’s sustainability goals.

