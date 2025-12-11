Subscribe
Search

Kent Ebbing Joins Ports of Indiana as Foreign-Trade Zone Director

December 11, 2025

© Ports of Indiana
© Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana has hired Kent Ebbing to lead a Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) initiative supporting the growth of global trade in Indiana. Ebbing joins Ports of Indiana as Foreign-Trade Zone Director, following a 27-year tenure as General Manager of the Greater Indianapolis Foreign-Trade Zone—also known as INzone—where he led one of the nation’s top-performing FTZ programs.

Ports of Indiana is the statewide grantee for FTZs and operates FTZs at its three ports while managing Alternative Site Framework (ASF) designations throughout the state. Ebbing joins Dexter Salenda, Director of Foreign Trade and Economic Development, in Ports of Indiana’s new foreign trade department, which supports Indiana companies involved in global trade through developing new FTZs and container shipping services. 

Created as federal programs to encourage domestic commerce, FTZs are secure areas that allow businesses to store or process goods and defer or reduce tariff payments until the products leave the zone. Ebbing previously helped grow INzone’s FTZ business by over 400% and partnered with Ports of Indiana to develop Indiana’s fast-track FTZ approval process for companies located anywhere in the state.  

“I am delighted to join the Ports of Indiana team at this exciting time as they launch new global trade initiatives,” Ebbing said. “The level of interest in FTZs is at an all-time high, and I am eager to help Hoosier businesses throughout the state leverage the benefits of FTZs and better compete in global markets. Ports of Indiana offers a unique set of tools that support Indiana companies, and combining FTZs with the development of new container shipments creates tremendous economic potential.”  

According to the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones Board’s 2024 annual report to Congress, Indiana ranks seventh in the nation for FTZ impacts. Indiana is also the only large state to offer the ASF designation for fast-track FTZ approvals in all counties, which significantly reduces the time it takes to activate an FTZ.  

A graduate of Indiana State University, Ebbing also held several key leadership roles at the Indianapolis Airport Authority – including Tenant Relations Manager and Business Manager of Reliever Airports – and was instrumental in developing Cargolux airfreight shipments to Indianapolis.

Ports Port People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

Source: HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai Signs MoU for Indian Shipyard
© Dan-Bunkering

Dan-Bunkering US Appoints Christian Vandvig Finnerup as...
© IMO

IMO Presents Professor Momoko Kitada with Gender Equality...
© VanderWolf Images - stock.adobe.com

APM Terminals Invests $550m in Callao Port
Loaded export volumes at the Port of Charleston posted their highest month since June. ﻿ ﻿(Photo/ English Hurteau)

SC Ports Sees Dip in Imports, State Economic Development...
The electric-drive Liebherr LPS 420 is in operation at Nuh Çimento’s private port in Hereke, Türkiye. The crane marks a major step forward in sustainable bulk handling, replacing a Liebherr LPS 400 after 25 years of service and supporting high-volume exports to over 40 countries. © Liebherr

Nuh Çimento Upgrades Port Operations with Electric Portal...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Awards Presented to Containerization and Intermodal Institute Leadership

Awards Presented to Containerization and Intermodal Institute Leadership

Kent Ebbing Joins Ports of Indiana as Foreign-Trade Zone Director

Kent Ebbing Joins Ports of Indiana as Foreign-Trade Zone Director

Low-Emission Cement Carrying Vessel to be Dual-Fuel Methanol

Low-Emission Cement Carrying Vessel to be Dual-Fuel Methanol

Cement Carrying Vessel Flourish Going into Africa

Cement Carrying Vessel Flourish Going into Africa

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Buffett to pass Berkshire baton on to Abel. Abel has a difficult act to follow
South Sudan claims its troops guard the strategic Heglig Oil Field in Sudan
Sao Paulo is left without electricity, water and flights after strong winds.