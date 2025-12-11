Awards Presented to Containerization and Intermodal Institute Leadership

The Containerization and Intermodal Institute (CII) announced that John Nardi, President of the Shipping Association of New York and New Jersey, received the Connie Award, and Steven Rothberg, Founding Partner of Mercator International LLC, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Connie Awards Luncheon held at the Marriott Newark Liberty Airport Hotel on Monday, December 8th.

Mr. Nardi received the Connie Award for his leadership and contributions to the maritime and intermodal sectors. A more than 35-year industry veteran, Mr. Nardi has helped shape the performance and competitiveness of the Port of New York and New Jersey through labor agreements, operational improvements, and stakeholder collaboration. He previously held senior positions at Atlantic Container Line and Hapag-Lloyd and is a graduate of the State University of New York Maritime College.

Mr. Rothberg received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his nearly five decades of work in global freight transportation, port development, and intermodal innovation. A graduate of Cornell University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mr. Rothberg began his career at Southern Pacific Railroad, where he helped create the first double-stack intermodal train service in North America. His leadership at United States Lines, Sea-Land Service, Macquarie Capital, and later as a founding partner of Mercator International has influenced infrastructure investment and strategy at ports and terminals worldwide.

As part of its longstanding mission to support industry education, CII also presented 36 scholarships to students pursuing degrees in logistics, transportation, supply chain management, and maritime programs. Scholarships were awarded to individual students as well as to educational institutions preparing the next generation of industry professionals.