Wattlab Wins IBJ Environmental Protection Award for Solar Flatrack Technology

November 24, 2025

© Wattlab

Last week, the IBJ Awards awarded Wattlab the IBJ Environmental Protection Award for its Solar Flatrack, the world’s first modular solar power solution engineered specifically for seagoing cargo vessels. Additionally, the scale-up’s maritime solar energy system has now been independently validated by TNO.

The IBJ Awards is a longstanding event organized by International Bulk Journal, the medium that has reported about and commented on for the dry bulk industry for 40 years.

The Solar Flatrack allows vessels to generate free solar electricity at sea, reducing auxiliary fuel consumption by 2–5% and lowering CO₂ and GHG emissions. The solution offers a strong return on investment, fast installation, high durability, and seamless integration into daily ship operations.

Independent Validation by TNO

Dutch research organization TNO conducted an independent study confirming system performance, energy yield, and financial return. Results show that the Solar Flatrack offers a reliable, cost-effective, and scalable pathway to decarbonization for bulk carriers and short sea coasters.

Awards Cargo Vessel Solar Power

