Subscribe
Search

PCTC Vessel MV Ocean Explorer Delivered

January 8, 2026

Image courtesy Sallaum Lines
Image courtesy Sallaum Lines

Sallaum Lines accepted its latest Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessel, MV Ocean Explorer as part of its Ocean Class fleet. The newbuilding’s arrival represents a major milestone in the company’s ongoing fleet expansion strategy and its commitment to advancing sustainable and energy-efficient maritime operations.

“With the delivery of MV Ocean Explorer, we are proud to take another bold step toward a more sustainable future for maritime transport,” said Mr. Hasan Sallaum – Sallaum Lines Managing Director. “This vessel reflects our ongoing investment in cleaner technologies and our dedication to providing reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible shipping solutions to our global partners.”

The vessel is designed to meet the highest international standards of environmental performance and operational efficiency, featuring cutting-edge LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems that significantly reduce CO₂, NOx, SOx, and particulate emissions. This technological advancement aligns with Sallaum Lines’ vision of driving the decarbonization of the RoRo shipping sector.

MV Ocean Explorer was built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd. and has an overall length of 199.9 meters with a wide breadth measuring 38 meters. Designed to accommodate up to 7,500 car equivalent units (CEU) across 13 decks, it is powered by an LNG fuel system with a total capacity of 3,536.21 cubic meters.

Shipbuilding Cargo PCTC

Related Logistics News

© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

Venezuela to Cut Oil Output
© Adobe Stock/SNEHIT PHOTO

Chicago Soybeans Futures Fall During Competition with...
Image courtesy Mason Construction

Great Ships of 2025: Frederick Paup
© Jose Gil / Adobe Stock

Venezuela Authorizes Two Unsanctioned VLCCs to Depart
© Adobe Stock/phaisarnwong2517

Hapag-Lloyd, NCL to Power Container Ships with E-Fuels...
© DFDS

DFDS, CLdN Extends Zeebrugge-Gothenburg Space Charter...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

ONE, MTI Launch QUAVEO JV to Accelerate AI-Driven Digital Transformation

Suez Canal Rebound Muted Despite Houthi Attack Stoppage

Suez Canal Rebound Muted Despite Houthi Attack Stoppage

PCTC Vessel MV Ocean Explorer Delivered

PCTC Vessel MV Ocean Explorer Delivered

ITI Achieves Cargo Transfer Record in Chile

ITI Achieves Cargo Transfer Record in Chile

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russia attacks two Ukrainian ports, Kyiv says
CANADA-CRUDE-Canadian crude at 18-month low versus WTI as Venezuelan turmoil rattles market
US air force flexes its power in Maduro's extraction mission