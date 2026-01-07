Subscribe
ITI Achieves Cargo Transfer Record in Chile

January 7, 2026

Source: ITI
Iquique Terminal Internacional (ITI) in Chile, operated by Hanseatic Global Terminals, closed 2025 with an all-time cargo transfer record, exceeding 3.3 million metric tons and representing 33% growth over the previous year.

The milestone reaffirms ITI's position as one of the leading multipurpose terminals for the Andean market.

The result was possible thanks to two recently added services, Chancay Express and Alpaca; the sustained increase in export cargo, better coordination along the logistics chain and new equipment at the terminal (eight reach stackers and two mobile harbor cranes).

By volume, ITI exceeded 424,000 TEUs, which is 21% higher than projected for the year.

Looking ahead to 2026, ITI will focus on boosting operational efficiency, improving productivity and service quality, strengthening safety, integrating new technologies and developing the Bolivian market, while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and excellence.

