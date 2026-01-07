Evergreen Confirms Fleetwide Rollout of Inmarsat Nexuswave

Evergreen Marine, a leading container shipping company, has become the first Taiwanese operator to upgrade its fleet to NexusWave bonded connectivity solution from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company. Following successful trials, Evergreen is transitioning to NexusWave to enhance crew welfare, strengthen cybersecurity, and provide high-performance connectivity for its vessels and seafarers.

Building on Evergreen’s years of experience with Fleet Xpress, the upgrade to NexusWave introduces bonded, multi-network connectivity with fast speed, unlimited data and always-on performance. The crew will experience a home-like internet experience, while ship operations benefit from a scalable platform for predictive analytics, real-time reefer monitoring, and fully integrated IoT across the fleet.

The solution is secure-by-design and engineered to scale with demand, leveraging the ViaSat-3 ultra-high-capacity network to support Evergreen’s growth plans.