Subscribe
Search

Evergreen Confirms Fleetwide Rollout of Inmarsat Nexuswave

January 7, 2026

© Inmarsat Maritime
© Inmarsat Maritime

Evergreen Marine, a leading container shipping company, has become the first Taiwanese operator to upgrade its fleet to NexusWave bonded connectivity solution from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company.  Following successful trials, Evergreen is transitioning to NexusWave to enhance crew welfare, strengthen cybersecurity, and provide high-performance connectivity for its vessels and seafarers.

Building on Evergreen’s years of experience with Fleet Xpress, the upgrade to NexusWave introduces bonded, multi-network connectivity with fast speed, unlimited data and always-on performance. The crew will experience a home-like internet experience, while ship operations benefit from a scalable platform for predictive analytics, real-time reefer monitoring, and fully integrated IoT across the fleet. 

The solution is secure-by-design and engineered to scale with demand, leveraging the ViaSat-3 ultra-high-capacity network to support Evergreen’s growth plans.

Container Shipping Maritime Connectivity

Related Logistics News

© The Pasha Group

The Pasha Group Appoints Cary Davis as Vice President of...
(Credit: ABB)

ABB to Build World’s Largest Shore Power System at Port of...
Source: ICTSI

ICTSI to Operate Durban Container Terminal Pier 2
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

US Has Other Options if Supreme Court Rules Against...
© AngeloFellipe / Adobe Stock

Brazil Court Recommends Auction of Santos Terminal
© SASITHORN / Adobe Stock

China Trade Surplus Tops $1 Trillion on Non-US Growth

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

ITI Achieves Cargo Transfer Record in Chile

ITI Achieves Cargo Transfer Record in Chile

The Pasha Group Appoints Cary Davis as Vice President of Government Affairs

The Pasha Group Appoints Cary Davis as Vice President of Government Affairs

Russia Attacks Two Ukrainian Ports

Russia Attacks Two Ukrainian Ports

SSA Marine Appoints Meghan Weinman as President of Conventional Cargo Division

SSA Marine Appoints Meghan Weinman as President of Conventional Cargo Division

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Russia attacks two Ukrainian ports, Kyiv says
US offers to help airlines avoid fines for violating consumer protection laws
US proposes to help airlines avoid fines for consumer protection violations