ONE, MTI Launch QUAVEO JV to Accelerate AI-Driven Digital Transformation

January 8, 2026

In a move that underscores how quickly artificial intelligence is moving from pilot projects to production systems in global shipping, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and MTI Ltd. have established a new joint venture, QUAVEO Company Limited, aimed squarely at fast-tracking digital transformation (DX) across maritime operations.

Formed in December 2025 and headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, the new venture—trading as QUAVEO—is designed to blend ONE’s real-world container shipping expertise with MTI’s AI development and human-resource training capabilities. The goal: move the industry beyond proof-of-concept experiments and into scalable, operational AI solutions that deliver measurable gains in efficiency, service quality, and resilience.

ONE operates a global fleet of more than 260 vessels serving over 120 countries, giving the JV access to operational realities that AI developers often lack. MTI, for its part, has built experience deploying AI not just as a digitization layer, but as a driver of business-model change—what it describes as “AI-driven DX.”

The partners say that combination allows QUAVEO to design systems that can survive the complexity of live shipping operations, rather than stalling at the pilot stage.

Locating the JV in Vietnam is a strategic choice. Ho Chi Minh City has emerged as a fast-growing technology hub, offering access to a deep pool of software and data-science talent while remaining closely connected to Asian and global supply chains. MTI has already invested in AI development through its Vietnamese subsidiary, providing an existing base of expertise and infrastructure for the new company.

The JV is capitalized at approximately $1.6 million, with MTI holding 51% and ONE 49%. Ichiro Igari, Managing Executive Officer at MTI, has been appointed CEO.

Technology Autonomy

