Bangladesh Issues Tender to Buy Additional 50,000 Tons of Rice

Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for price offers is December 22.

The Bangladesh government has issued a series of rice tenders to improve local supplies in response to rising domestic rice prices.

Bangladesh also issued a separate tender seeking 50,000 tons of rice, with price offers to be submitted on December 15 while offers in another rice tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tons were also submitted on Tuesday.

The new tender again seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, which involve ship unloading costs for the seller. Price offers must remain valid until January 5.

Shipment is sought to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla 40 days after contract award. The rice can come from worldwide origins except Israel.

(Reuters)