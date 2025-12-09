Lockton Appoints Jake Byrne to Leadership Role within U.S. Marine Practice

Lockton, the world’s largest privately held insurance brokerage, has announced the appointment of Jake Byrne as U.S. Marine Risks & Liability Practice Leader.

Since joining Lockton in 2020, Byrne has served in a dual role for Lockton’s Global Marine Practice and as a representative of Lockton P.L. Ferrari, the oldest and largest specialist protection & indemnity broker in marine insurance. With experience managing relationships with large, international maritime clients, Byrne has led day-to-day client management, broking, claims handling, and liaising with our global Lockton P.L. Ferrari and Lockton teams.

“Jake’s careful and capable leadership of marine client relationships has been exceptional, and I know he will continue to drive positive client outcomes in this new role,” said Robert Bobo, chief operating officer for Lockton’s regional office in Texas. “He has directed complex broking placements from protection & indemnity, hull & machinery, and war standpoints, and he has expertly handled major and complex claims from the initial notification to insurers until final payment. He is a great leader who will continue to do outstanding work in service to our marine clients.”

In his new role, Byrne will advance Lockton’s service to marine clients throughout the U.S. by driving strategy across the enterprise, enhancing client service, making targeted investments to support growth, and expanding Lockton’s presence within the industry.

“Our clients and Associates around the world will benefit from Jake’s experience, leadership, and expertise as he steps into his new role. The U.S. is a significant market for Lockton Global Marine, so we are all excited for this new chapter,” said Alistair Rivers, Head of Lockton Global Marine in London.

Byrne replaces Jana Byron, a respected Lockton leader and maritime law expert who sadly passed away unexpectedly in August.

Prior to joining Lockton, Byrne worked at Aon for almost nine years, focusing primarily on managing short- and long-term insurance needs of complex international marine accounts including cruise lines, shipping companies, charities, commodity brokers, and mega yachts. He earned an MBA in finance & marketing and a BA in finance from the University of Miami. He is based in Tampa, Fla.