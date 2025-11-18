Subscribe
Nuh Çimento Upgrades Port Operations with Electric Portal Crane

November 18, 2025

The electric-drive Liebherr LPS 420 is in operation at Nuh Çimento’s private port in Hereke, Türkiye. The crane marks a major step forward in sustainable bulk handling, replacing a Liebherr LPS 400 after 25 years of service and supporting high-volume exports to over 40 countries. © Liebherr
The LPS 420 portal crane has been successfully installed at Nuh Çimento’s private port in Hereke, Türkiye, where it is now supporting high-volume bulk handling operations. 

The new portal crane replaces a Liebherr LPS 400 that had been in continuous operation since 1999. The LPS 400 at Nuh Çimento is the world’s first Liebherr portal slewing crane to be delivered, helping establish a proven design. More than 130 LPS cranes have been delivered worldwide, establishing it as a trusted tool for port operators with rail-based quay infrastructures.

It is equipped with an electric drive, allowing the port to reduce fuel consumption and local exhaust emissions. Its slewing mechanism is supported by Liebherr’s closed hydraulic circuit, which ensures smooth and energy-efficient rotation even under heavy load. The crane’s Litronic control system enables precise handling of bulk materials. 

With increasing maintenance demands and the need for greater efficiency, Nuh Çimento opted for a new LPS 420 to ensure continuity in its port operations. The installation process was carried out under the supervision of Liebherr experts and completed on schedule, with the customer praising the smooth coordination and technical expertise involved.

The port’s physical capacity supports this operational upgrade. It features a 595 meter berth and can accommodate vessels up to 80,000 deadweight tons. A 300 meter underground conveyor tunnel and automated loading systems ensure fast and efficient cargo transfer, enabling Nuh Çimento to maintain high throughput while meeting the logistical demands of exports to more than 40 countries across five continents.

Compared to the LPS 400, the new crane offers improved cycle times, reduced maintenance intervals and a quieter, cleaner working environment. With the new crane in place, the company is well positioned to meet growing demand while maintaining high operational standards.

The adoption of the LPS 420 also strengthens Nuh Çimento’s resilience in the face of rising energy costs and tightening environmental regulations. By incorporating an electric drive system, the crane supports compliance with international sustainability standards while lowering long-term operating expenses. Its quiet, low-vibration operation further enhances safety and working conditions on site, particularly important in a port environment that operates around the clock.

